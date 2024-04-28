Hezbollah Just Attacked Israeli Meron Air Base and Surrounding Settlements







UPDATE : Hezbollah's statement just got released and it says that the settlements of Meron got targeted and not the base itself.



In response to the #Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, especially the towns of Al-Qozah, Markaba, and Serbin, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Meron settlements and the Israeli Meron Air Base which is being subjected to the strongest targeting operation so far.





Iron dome seems to be absent, rockets are landing and there are reports of precise targeting on the base (probably ATGMS). 2024/04/27





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Hezbollah, Israel, Lebanon, Jews, retaliates, bombs, attacks, airstrike, targets, Meron, Air Base, settlements, news, middle east, war, conflict, Gaza, Palestine,