THE GREAT RESET Book Review

What everyone needs to know about this man and his plan.
Many still think The Great Reset is a conspiracy theory... but for anyone who reads the book by Klaus Schwab called "The Great Reset", the purpose behind everything that has happened over the last few years becomes more clear. In this video, Chris McKee (@mrmckee on Twitter) takes a look inside this insane book.