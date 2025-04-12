Melbourne Freedom Rally 12 April 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was a rally at Flagstaff Gardens where many from different freedom groups around the state came together to reacquaint. This was particular important because the next Federal Election was only four Saturdays away. Everyone agreed that freedom people were caught napping and it is only now that many wish to work together in a common purpose. Listen to people expressing their thoughts going ahead.