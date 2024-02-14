BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weekend at BIDEN's
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 02/14/2024

Weekend at Biden's

🤡 A Weekend at Biden’s, or how yesteryear’s comedy is becoming this year’s reality. 

The clip shows how Democrats are trying to revive a corpse into being the US President. It’s hard for anyone in the country to take him seriously. Marty Makary, a British-American professor at Johns Hopkins University, says that old Joe has all the signs of progressing dementia. There’s no hope for improvement – the guy can’t even last through a 15-minute briefing. Even among democrats, there are loud whispers and demands for Biden to retire.

Adding:

☢️💥 Biden is the only one who can order the use of US nuclear weapons, and according to the report, he struggles to recall facts and details, so the question of accidental nuclear war caused by the US has been sounding even louder recently, said the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Popov to "Izvestia."


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy