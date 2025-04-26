Tucker Carlson: Patrick Lancaster From the Frontlines of Ukraine/Russia War: Kamikaze Drones & Attacks on Christians

Tucker Carlson





Apr 25, 2025





Over the past years, countless American journalists have embedded with Zelensky’s military. On the Russian side, there’s only one: Patrick Lancaster.





Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:15 The War Started Much Earlier Than You Think

5:07 The Ukrainian Attacks on the Hometown of Lancaster’s Wife

11:52 It All Changed 3 Years Ago

16:47 Kamikaze Attack Drones

23:03 Who’s Winning?

24:52 How Many People Have Died in this War?

33:59 Russia’s Attempt to House Victims of War

37:26 Ukraine’s War on Christianity

38:59 Reports of North Korean Soldiers on the Ground

39:25 How Many American Journalists Are Covering Russia’s Perspective?

45:45 The Lies of Corporate Media

48:02 Ukraine’s Targeting of Lancaster

52:10 How Many Americans Have Been Killed in the War?

56:33 When Will the War End?

1:01:01 American Weapons Being Sold on the Black Market

1:02:32 Why Are Americans Supporting the War?





