Tucker Carlson: Patrick Lancaster From the Frontlines of Ukraine/Russia War: Kamikaze Drones & Attacks on Christians

Tucker Carlson
Apr 25, 2025
Over the past years, countless American journalists have embedded with Zelensky’s military. On the Russian side, there’s only one: Patrick Lancaster.
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:15 The War Started Much Earlier Than You Think
5:07 The Ukrainian Attacks on the Hometown of Lancaster’s Wife
11:52 It All Changed 3 Years Ago
16:47 Kamikaze Attack Drones
23:03 Who’s Winning?
24:52 How Many People Have Died in this War?
33:59 Russia’s Attempt to House Victims of War
37:26 Ukraine’s War on Christianity
38:59 Reports of North Korean Soldiers on the Ground
39:25 How Many American Journalists Are Covering Russia’s Perspective?
45:45 The Lies of Corporate Media
48:02 Ukraine’s Targeting of Lancaster
52:10 How Many Americans Have Been Killed in the War?
56:33 When Will the War End?
1:01:01 American Weapons Being Sold on the Black Market
1:02:32 Why Are Americans Supporting the War?
