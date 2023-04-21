© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-moving-2/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you details of what season we are in and how important prayer is right now.
In fact, I’m repeating last week’s episode because it outlines a very powerful way to pray to help you clear out old issues in your life!"