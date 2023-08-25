Self Limiting Beliefs & Changing Your Identity for Health and Energy Shifts | Brad Carlson #20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brad Carlson is a certified health and spiritual coach who underwent a personal transformation, shedding 50 pounds and then embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery.
Brad's journey through holistic health, yo-yoing weight Loss, and being more energetic weaved through P90X and many well known fitness programs with short lived success until he shifted his "being" and approach to who he DID want to identify with instead of working out of fear and who he didn't want to be.
Brad utilizes and teaches methods to discovering the three most common self-limiting beliefs and how belief systems need to be the core of identity transformation. Now, he is dedicated to guiding others on their transformative path, empowering them to rediscover their true selves and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.
Show notes:
00:00:00 Intro
00:02:07 The 40,000 ft view
00:05:05 The Missing Piece to Weight Loss
00:11:00 Consciously Choosing Your Path
00:20:15 The 3 Self-Limiting Beliefs
00:26:30 Uncovering Programming
00:31:31 Finding Your Why
00:39:00 Creative Power
00:45:30 How to turn off autopilot
00:54:30 Training for longevity vs an event