EPOCH TV | Unvaxxed Brazil President Gets Home Raided, Aides Arrested in Vaccine Probe
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
102 views • 05/11/2023

EPOCH TV |  Facts Matter with Roman BalmakovUnvaxxed Brazil President Gets Home Raided, Aides Arrested in Vaccine Probe: Exclusive Interview


Brazil just went through historical elections, with profound implications not only for the country itself, but also for the United States, the Western Hemisphere, and a large part of the world. This two-part original documentary series by NTD Brazil and The Epoch Times investigates foreign interest in the Brazilian elections and Latin America’s new turn into hard leftism.


The series, described by former Foreign Minister of Brazil Ernesto Araújo as “fundamental” goes into rarely shared facts that can shed light not only on much of what is seen in Latin America and Brazil, its largest regional power—but also on phenomena directly related to American’s everyday life, organized crime in the United States and more.

Brazil: A Last Stand in the Americas | Documentary


 Watch on EpochTV - Brazil: Last Stand in the Americas 👉 https://ept.ms/3MddpTz




Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvbalsonero
