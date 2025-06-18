BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Juneteenth Freedom Day 2025: Celebrating America’s Second Independence Day
newsplusglobe
12 views • 2 months ago

Juneteenth Freedom Day 2025: Celebrating America’s Second Independence Day

http://newsplusglobe.com/

June 19, 2025, is Juneteenth Freedom Day—a federal holiday honoring the end of slavery in the United States. Discover the history, meaning, and ways communities are celebrating this important day. Find out what’s open and closed, and join News Plus Globe in commemorating freedom and equality for all.

#Juneteenth #FreedomDay #Juneteenth2025 #BlackHistory #Emancipation #Equality #FederalHoliday #NewsPlusGlobe #CivilRights #CelebrateFreedom

freedomcivil rightsblack historyequalityamerican historyemancipationjune 19community eventsnews plus globejuneteenth 2025juneteenth freedom dayjuneteenth historyjuneteenth holidayfederal holidays 2025juneteenth eventsjuneteenth celebrationswhat is juneteenthjuneteenth meaningjuneteenth paradesjuneteenth traditionsus holidayspublic holidayjuneteenth closurejuneteenth schedule
