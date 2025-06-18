© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juneteenth Freedom Day 2025: Celebrating America’s Second Independence Day
Description
June 19, 2025, is Juneteenth Freedom Day—a federal holiday honoring the end of slavery in the United States. Discover the history, meaning, and ways communities are celebrating this important day. Find out what’s open and closed, and join News Plus Globe in commemorating freedom and equality for all.
Hashtags
#Juneteenth #FreedomDay #Juneteenth2025 #BlackHistory #Emancipation #Equality #FederalHoliday #NewsPlusGlobe #CivilRights #CelebrateFreedom