It has been almost two weeks since the Ukrainian Armed Forces invaded the Kursk region. Analyzing the fighting in this Russian region, many independent military experts and analysts concluded that the Ukrainian High Military Command did not expect the Armed Forces of Ukraine to receive such a fierce rebuff from the Russian Army in the Kursk region. Indeed, before the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region, there were no well-fortified strongholds and powerful border detachments in this region of Russia................................................... ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
