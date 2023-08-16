The Zipper Drill: Training To Defeat An Assailant Who Wears Body Armor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Article about the "zipper drill": https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/16/drilling-for-changing-times/ Elites fleeing the liberal hell-holes they created: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/08/rich-elites-are-fleeing-cities-they-know-the-collapse-is-coming/ Article about the looting of the unarmed people of Maui: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/15/absence-of-order/ Alex Jones' video about land theft from the people of Maui: https://banned.video/watch?id=64dc39c74258a36c0b80c074 Brainwashed America: https://revolver.news/2023/08/massive-brainwashing-operation-reaction-to-trumps-4th-sham-indictment-reveals-death-spiral-of-usa/#new_tab Might be something here-Dave Hodges (not a fan any more) interview with Jamie Walden (huge fan) RE: could Maui fires be a false flag or prelude to an invasion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIlC3dQGtzY