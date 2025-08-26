OG Rebel, Visionary & Maverick In The Matrix With Jeff Berwick And Drew Treglia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff Berwick chats to Drew Treglia, producer of ‘The Jones Plantation’, ‘Barnum World’ and his next project, ‘Crazy Eddie’ about getting his badge of obedience in a Canadian government indoctrination camp, joining the military, living spontaneously, making a movie with Jackie Chan, wrecking a sailboat, creating The Dollar Vigilante and Anarchapulco, getting sober, and changing from rebel with a cause to living consciously and closely connected to source.
Maverick in the Machine Vigilante.tv: https://vigilante.tv/c/drew.media
Maverick in the Machine Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrewMediaTV
Maverick in the Machine Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/drewmedia
TZLA | https://tzla.club
Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/
Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe