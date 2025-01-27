This Saint News 1/26/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





Trump has had a very busy week. Let's review some of his handiwork, shall we? And although the TikTok ban was brief, it seems to have had quite an impact. Then, some questions are starting to be asked about the jab--and about the California wildfires. Democrats see Nazis everywhere in the Headlines. We're going to explore the mind and how it works. Eric Snowden is going to talk about the surveillance state. I will show you some crazy things your government spends your money on. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.





Do you know what the goal of drag queens in queer activism? Hint: It's not about sexualizing children.

https://x.com/DrKarlynB/status/1881071926132830639





The Age of Disclosure

https://x.com/ageofdisclosure/status/1882175264677089428





What You Probably Missed at Trump's Inauguration

https://x.com/theDCshorts/status/1881441546651976042





All of MAGA and MAHA should oppose this project to their last breath.

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1882149433485451445





A.I. Grid and mRNA Shots Announced on Trump's 2nd Day in Office

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1882148913869910503





What is the role of the US government - Former CIA officer Andrew Bustamante

https://x.com/JohnKiriakou/status/1880972396938862937





Catherine Herridge - Camp Justice Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1881496416704770430





New FCC chair Brendan Carr has reversed the dismissal of complaints against ABC, NBC, and CBS regarding unfair media coverage of President Donald Trump.

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1882093558393397404





MSNBC panelists do their best to focus on the news that matters

https://x.com/nbcsnl/status/1880842954400837921





Dead Internet Theory: It's not really true but it's also not wron.

https://x.com/lizthedeveloper/status/1881794746802196607/video/1





Tom MacDonald & Roseanne Barr - Daddy's Home

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nb7fAEQaJwE





