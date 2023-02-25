BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The SKY. pollen, jet trails, slow mo, beautiful sunset 🌅 photos, Canada geese, clouds, photography, zoomcamera , eye in the sky, Alan Parsons project, Jets, contrails,
SNIPERCAT
SNIPERCAT
76 views • 02/25/2023

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music used under fair use non profit 

Music used 

Artist Alan Parsons Project 

Song Eye in the Sky 🌌 

if you look closely you’ll see a planet, star, orb, or weather balloon in a video clip showing the pollen blowing. It’s stationary. 

video clips are 720p 120fps, 1080p 60fps, 4k 30fps, Leica video lens.Some video clips were slowed down. 



chemtrailsgeoengineeringmusicnaturecanadapollensky4kcontrailsjet trailsphotojetsslow motionthe skycanada geesecfc66crazyfunnycats66slow motion pollengeese flyingslow mo goose120fpssky photoseye in the skyalan parsons projectalan parsons project eye in the sky
