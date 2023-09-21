Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to defund the WHO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to defund the World Health Organization (WHO) because it has completely lost its way and has become an instrument for China, for the 'Billionaire Boys Club' in Davos, for the pharmaceutical industry and for the big ag industry. He is going to make sure that the WHO becomes a health organization again, otherwise he won't fund them.
DTP (Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis) vaccine campaign in Africa increases children's mortality.