Mike Pence for President - Not My Concern Video Series

What are you looking for in America's next prez? Do you want a prez who doesn't know how to fill up a tank of gas? Do you want a prez who ignores a loud beeping sound next to his ear while he is acting like he is filling up a tank of gas? Do you want a prez who has fancy made up titles like Covid Czar for a National Emergency that.... Then you need... Because this guy has a plan for 2040... he has no plan for 2024 but he does have a vision for 2040. So vote for... because you don't need to know how to fill up a tank of gas when you are already full of ... Watch Mike Pence Videos at Real Free News PLUS and Substack https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mike-pence-for-president?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #mikepence #pence2024 #pence24 #penceforpresident #pence4prez #penceforprez #presidentpence #vicepresidentpence #2024election #election2024 #trump #pence #biden #kamala #newsome #politics #electionnews #pencecommercial #pencegas #pencegasstation #gas #gasstation #gasnews #dip #dipstuff #dummy #idiot #Moron #loser

