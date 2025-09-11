The Christian must choose submission to God's plan for true happiness.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #74; Finishing our look into 1John 3, we can note the plan of God respects the free will of mankind. Yet after salvation, we are called to represent the KINGDOM of heaven on earth, that puts some limitation on choices and repercussions. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!