Trump BIZARRELY Laments Israel No Longer OWNS Congress

"Israel literally owned Congress … Ten years ago, 15 years ago. And it was so powerful … They had such power. Israel had such power and RIGHTFULLY over Congress, and now it doesn't."
The man is deluded or lying, take your pick...
Source @Just a Dude 😎
