Raiden Warned About AI Censorship - MGS2 Codec Call (2023 Version
Faniman20
Faniman20
125 followers
6 views • 03/08/2023

The Colonel warns Raiden about the plans to use AI to censor the Internet. An experiment in creative writing and AI speech synthesis, inspired by the famous "Selection for Societal Sanity" (S3) codec conversation from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.


I used ElevenLabs AI for the voice synthesis. Ironically, they recently mentioned on their twitter that they have the ability to detect if a voice clip was generated with their service, and which user generated it, in order to ban users who "abuse" the service. They also just put the voice cloning feature behind a paywall for the same reason, so everything you generate is tied to your credit card info. Script: https://cybergem.net/videos/transcrip...

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-gGLvg0n-uY

/*****************************************************/

Keywords
aigameamazing2023preditctionmeatlgear
Related videos
