© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow CorinneNokel On The Bird Box Get Updated On 6G Systems!
https://x.com/CorinneNokel?t=d6b7adjGMe5oeaz3E3e3SA&s=09
.
Original song produced by: https://suno.com/song/f42d431f-d374-45c5-9fcd-91c97b89a473
.
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1848095052171493724?t=Fpz2g_C56FFBZ8n2YTkFoA&s=19
The EU has been pumping millions of €uro tax payer money into INTRA-BODY NANO COMMUNICATION
#IoBNT #IoNT #BioCyberInterfaces #eHealth #SyntheticBioengineering
EU Horizon 2020 #GLADIATOR #MINERVA
#IoE UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE
European 🇪🇺 Union
Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork
"The main scientific goal of the ScaLeITN project was to propose a terahertz-operating in-body nanonetwork that features localization and two-way communication capabilities" https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/893760/reporting
￼
.
Next-generation theranostics of brain pathologies with autonomous externally controllable nanonetworks: a trans-disciplinary approach with bio-nanodevice interfaces
https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/828837
￼
.
https://www.google.com/search?q=Scalable+Localization-enabled+In-body+Terahertz+Nanonetwork&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
.
Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards BIO-inspired Nanonetworks and ICT-inspired Neuro-treatment
https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/616922/results
Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection 6G Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024
https://rumble.com/v63s6zd-369151321.html
.
Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks+&sca_esv=4a9e581ba0958f54&sxsrf=ADLYWIIfnmvoXLIfY5dme9gATWA3MY5D6g%3A1733254007418&ei=d1tPZ66ZGYL9ptQPmIeQsAg&oq=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIlFJbnRlcmNvbm5lY3RpbmcgTW9sZWN1bGFyIGFuZCBUZXJhaGVydHogQ29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbnMgZm9yIEZ1dHVyZSA2Ry83RyBOZXR3b3JrcyBI5xhQ_xBY_xBwAngAkAEAmAFzoAFzqgEDMC4xuAEDyAEA-AEB-AECmAICoAIfqAIPwgIHECMYJxjqAsICBxAuGCcY6gKYAxKSBwEyoAct&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp
.
6GWORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19