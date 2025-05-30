BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cabal's Collapse: White Hats Take Control | 40K FootView Ep. 56
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
131 views • 3 months ago

In this explosive episode of 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi of the Australia One Party to dissect the hidden geopolitical chessboard. From Freemasonic control in Australia to the staged humiliation of global leaders like Macron, Bossi reveals how the "white hats" are systematically dismantling the deep state’s grip on power.


 Key Revelations:


Why gas prices in Australia dropped overnight—a silent signal of white hat control.


Macron’s cocaine scandals & public humiliations: A scripted psychological operation to wake up the masses.


Trump’s Saudi tech deals & Golden Dome missile defense: How the U.S. is rewriting global alliances.


Israel’s Kazarian Mafia vs. the GCC: The real players behind Middle East turmoil.


Australia’s future as a U.S. territory? Bossi’s radical plan to rebuild governance from the ground up.


Hard Truths:


"A piece of parchment never stopped a musket ball." — Why power comes from the barrel of a gun.


"The rules have changed." — How Trump’s targeted strikes (like Soleimani) reset global power dynamics.


"The Samson Option is a bluff." — Why Israel’s threats of nuclear war won’t materialize.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

deep statewhite hatssean morganaustralia onekazarian mafia40k footviewsamson optionaustralia futuregolden dometrump dealsltcol bosifreemasonic controlgas price signalmacron humiliationcocaine scandalpsyop awakeningsaudi techgcc allianceus territorypower reset
