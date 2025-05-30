In this explosive episode of 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi of the Australia One Party to dissect the hidden geopolitical chessboard. From Freemasonic control in Australia to the staged humiliation of global leaders like Macron, Bossi reveals how the "white hats" are systematically dismantling the deep state’s grip on power.





Key Revelations:





Why gas prices in Australia dropped overnight—a silent signal of white hat control.





Macron’s cocaine scandals & public humiliations: A scripted psychological operation to wake up the masses.





Trump’s Saudi tech deals & Golden Dome missile defense: How the U.S. is rewriting global alliances.





Israel’s Kazarian Mafia vs. the GCC: The real players behind Middle East turmoil.





Australia’s future as a U.S. territory? Bossi’s radical plan to rebuild governance from the ground up.





Hard Truths:





"A piece of parchment never stopped a musket ball." — Why power comes from the barrel of a gun.





"The rules have changed." — How Trump’s targeted strikes (like Soleimani) reset global power dynamics.





"The Samson Option is a bluff." — Why Israel’s threats of nuclear war won’t materialize.





