✨Kurakhovske direction, assault on Ilyinka✨

Part 1: Surrender offer and artillery preparation

Our warriors from 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, 20th Motorized Rifle Division , who previously organized the perfect assault on the settlement of Antonivka, offered the enemy to lay down their weapons and move to the designated area. But the brigade commander of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU prohibited the withdrawal of the air assault battalion led by the battalion commander from the settlement of Ilyinka.

Our assault detachment of the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, 20th Motorized Rifle Division, with the support of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Battalion, has blocked this settlement, taken it under complete fire control, and the clearing of the settlement has begun. Before that, everything that seemed suspicious was subjected to strikes by our artillery and drones.

Ilyinka, a storm is raging in your area. A Russian storm! To be continued.