The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 271 - More Life?

In this video, I’m going to try to outline further the ages-old “Quest” by man for IMMORTALITY by other means than that ordained by God. In Video No.192 titled, “Immortality” posted October 16, 2021, more than a year ago I stated this, “In this video, I want to update what we now know to be true about the Covid-19 series of INJECTIONS because it IS a series, not just 1 injection. It has been 10 months since this evil Bio-Weapon INJECTION program was rolled out in the UK on the 7th of December 2020 by the W.H.O. and the NHS. We have seen numerous attempts in “alternative” media by many individuals to understand the reason for a “mandatory” vaccine for a non-existent virus. It makes NO SENSE! As time has moved on many chilling discoveries have been made about this INJECTION. We now know that the so-called “vaccine” consists of numerous nefarious high-tech agents. Many now understand the INJECTION has nothing to do with disease control but is an attempt to TRANSFORM mankind from the inside out into Bio-Synthetic humanoid creatures imbued with a form of IMMORTALITY. That’s what you’ll get IF the injection doesn’t kill or fatally injure you first. That has already happened to tens of millions of hapless victims worldwide.”

THE AGES OLD QUEST FOR "IMMORTALITY" BY MAN HAS BEEN REALIZED!

LEARN HOW THIS HIGH TECH HAS BEEN INFILTRATED INTO THE MAJORITY!

MANKIND HAS BEEN DECEIVED BY THE FALSE PROMISES OF "SCIENCE!"