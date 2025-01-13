▪️Russian troops have been launching strikes on facilities in Ukraine for a week. In Dnipro region, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a S-300 SAM control point near Pavlohrad.



▪️At the same time, an industrial zone in occupied Zaporizhzhya was once again struck by air bombs. The strikes hit one of the buildings of the Motor Sich plant, which had been targeted by Russian troops several times before.



▪️Ukrainian units, for their part, also did not sit still and struck both frontline and rear regions of Russia. Several strikes were reported on the territory of one of the military warehouses in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.



▪️In addition, for the first time in a long while, the enemy carried out a massive drone attack on Engels. Most of the UAVs were shot down on approach, while several others hit a local oil depot, which burned for at least four days.



▪️Several drones attacked a residential area in Kotovsk, Tambov region. Seven people were injured as a result of drone detonation and received medical treatment.



▪️At the same time, for several days the AFU attempted to attack targets in the Black Sea region, as well as near Voronezh and Chaltyr in Rostov region. Russian air defense units successfully intercepted the drones; the wreckage of some of them damaged several residential buildings, no casualties.



▪️In Kursk region, Ukrainian units launched several unsuccessful attacks, attempting to gain a foothold in Berdin on January 6. The enemy was knocked out of the settlement a day later. At the same time the Russian Armed Forces managed to liberate Russkoe Porechnoe.



▪️Somewhat further south, Russian troops also made significant gains east of Sudzha. In recent clashes, the village of Agronom was liberated, while fierce fighting continued in the center of Makhnovka.



Source @rybar





