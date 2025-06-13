Revoke, Rescind, Retract SCOTT MORRISON’s Companion of the Order of Australia MVI_4512

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I published a 27 second version of this 44 second video at Change.org’s website: https://www.change.org/p/revoke-rescind-retract-scott-morrison-s-companion-of-the-order-of-australia/feed
Scott Morrison exemplified almost nothing worthy of emulation by our children and grandchildren. He was never wrong, never apologised in a convincing manner, instituted 'no jab no play', 'no jab no pay', and a litany of hurtful actions upon the Australian people. To give him a Companion of the Order of Australia besmirches the integrity of the award. He was a good example of how to be small, as opposed to how to be great. I have 2 precious grandsons who I would want to keep far away from Scott Morrison, lest his traits rub off. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth, Western Australia, aka Allan L.