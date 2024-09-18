BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 6: The Ten Commandments continued
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
The apostle Paul said that the moral law is the school master that brings us to Christ because it is like a mirror that reveals our shortcomings. The law offers a better hope and draws us closer to the Lord but it has nothing to do with salvation since the born again experience comes by faith and not in keeping the law.

The Ten Commandments offer mankind a choice to obey the Lord and be blessed or disobey and receive a curse. The problem is that many people question the validity of these commandments today. Think about that for a moment.

The entire Christian faith would be a farce if the Ten Commandments and God's moral law were nullified. When Jesus walked on the earth, He clearly established the moral law would be in effect until heaven and earth passed away and we enter the new creation.

These commandments have withstood the test of time. They are unchangeable. Mankind has choice to be blessed or cursed. Blessings come from obedience and rebellion leads to curses. The outcome of your decision will be with you for the rest of your life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1527.pdf

RLJ-1527 -- DECEMBER 20, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


blessingslawsten commandmentscurses
