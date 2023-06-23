Tips for growing custard apples I Amazed Gardening I Amazed Gardening I Gardening tips I Gardening #gardening #homegardening #epicgardening #amazedgardening

How to Grow Custard Apple Custard apple is a delicious and nutritious fruit that is native to South America. It is also known as cherimoya, soursop, and sugar apple. Custard apple trees can grow up to 30 feet tall, and they produce fruits that are about the size of a grapefruit. The fruits have a creamy white flesh and a sweet, custard-like flavor. Custard apple trees are relatively easy to grow, but they do best in warm, humid climates. They need full sun and well-drained soil. Custard apple trees can be grown from seed, but it is often easier to purchase a grafted tree. Grafted trees will start to bear fruit sooner than trees grown from seed. Here are some tips for growing custard apple: Plant your custard apple tree in a sunny spot with well-drained soil. Water your tree regularly, especially during the first year. Fertilize your tree in the spring and fall with a balanced fertilizer. Protect your tree from frost and pests.

Benefits of Custard Apple Custard apple is a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. It also contains antioxidants that can help protect your body against damage from free radicals. Custard apple has been shown to have a number of health benefits, including: Boosting your immune system Protecting your heart health Lowering your risk of cancer Improving your digestion Promoting weight loss Reducing inflammation Boosting your mood .......................................................................

