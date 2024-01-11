Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Financial Transaction Freedom 2024
channel image
What is happening
9193 Subscribers
Shop now
229 views
Published a month ago
Streamed on:Jan 11, 10:00 am EST
1.94K

"In part 2 of ‘Financial Transaction Freedom,’ Catherine and Carolyn further explain the tactics of those holding the purse strings of governments and politicians, public institutions and their employees, food suppliers, private practices, small business owners and the average household. Everyone is affected by the global economy, but those who know how to protect their assets can have confidence in their futures and that of the coming generations. This, and more, on CHD.TV’s ‘Financial Rebellion.’

Keywords
surveillancefinancecatherine austin fittsfinancial freedomcarolyn bettsfinancial transactionfreedom privacypersonal assetsbasis point

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket