Financial Transaction Freedom 2024

"In part 2 of ‘Financial Transaction Freedom,’ Catherine and Carolyn further explain the tactics of those holding the purse strings of governments and politicians, public institutions and their employees, food suppliers, private practices, small business owners and the average household. Everyone is affected by the global economy, but those who know how to protect their assets can have confidence in their futures and that of the coming generations. This, and more, on CHD.TV’s ‘Financial Rebellion.’