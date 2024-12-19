Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 19, 2024 – Drones, Crypto, Censorship and Privacy: Bombshell interviews with Jeffrey Prather, Jason Fyk, Roger Ver, Tracy Thurman and Aaron Day

- Interviews and Guests on the Alex Jones Show (0:00)

- Jeffrey Prather on Drones and Government Deception (12:39)

- Jason Fick on the Censorship Industrial Complex (28:34)

- Roger Ver and Tracy Thurman on Bitcoin and Government Persecution (48:57)

- Aaron Day on Privacy Coins and Decentralized Finance (1:12:48)

- Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and Government Crackdown on Crypto (1:16:52)

- The Reality of CBDCs and Financial Surveillance (1:20:39)

- The Vision for Privacy Coins and Merchant Adoption (1:22:25)

- Challenges and Opportunities in Decentralized Finance (1:28:59)

- The Role of Trump and the Future of Crypto (1:33:43)

- Health Ranger Store Christmas Sale Event (1:35:22)

- Supporting Decentralized Technology and Privacy (1:44:04)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:44:23)





