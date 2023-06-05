© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2is3pw9698
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
There are two newly published articles on NFSCofficial.com that talk about all those things people have not heard from the mainstream media.
NFSCofficial.com 上有兩篇新發表的文章講述了人們從未從主流媒體聽說過的所有事情。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese