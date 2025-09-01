Hey Sarah Westall We Have A Mesage For YOU!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please help me make a list of all the Universities that teach the IoBNT and have been involved in #PANACEA projects
INTRA-BODY INTERNET
IEEE 1906.1
Molecular Engineering in Vivo with smart materials. Please add to the thread in the comments below. https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1826977674457219277?t=xIyzcPTYvF6Solr94JmkyA&s=19
Have a look at the list of Universities! @BrandySmit47518
All involved in the Internet of Bio-Nano Things
#BioCyberInterface for Healthcare 4.0
@LisaMcGee0802 mentioned Maurizio Magarini from Milano
Technical Program Committee Members
https://x.com/Anti5GWarrior/status/1962153977648210183?t=eAct8ydozmvE_E-K5Y3d7g&s=19
IoBNT National Security https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+for+national+security&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8962a803bd3dd7b63ad913
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1959879386535972983?t=aTvt4o_Py_-I9z7kEqTXmg&s=19
DNA RADAR™: Innovations in Human Identification Using NGS https://nij.ojp.gov/events/dna-radartm-innovations-human-identification-using-ngs
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1959638433225232466?t=ubBFttIorTllOSkmhmG9yw&s=19
Computer and Information Science and Engineering : Future Computing Research (Future CoRe)
Human-Centered Computing (HCC) https://www.nsf.gov/funding/opportunities/hcc-human-centered-computing
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1962244022421918125?t=3WcWtUV_I0gobH1vobt-fg&s=19
P802.15.6/D06, May 2025 - IEEE Draft Standard for Wireless Body Area Networks
Short-range, wireless communications in the vicinity of, or inside, a human body (but not limited to humans) are specified in this standard. It uses existing industrial scientific medical (ISM) bands as well as frequency bands approved by national medical and/or regulatory authorities. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/11120326
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1961971613814992931?t=n3nqNtX5wt-zETBKpjbkvw&s=19
Quantum Dots Encode Vaccine History in the Skin Invisible to the eye, the dots glow under infrared light from modified Smartphones Dec 2019 https://spectrum.ieee.org/quantum-dots-encode-vaccine-history-in-skin
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1961125480758755606?t=a6NkkAeVtnku0c0xgEbK5w&s=19
Telecommunication Networks (TKN) Internet of Bio-Nano-Things
https://www.tkn.tu-berlin.de/projects/iobnt/
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1962095533213864112?t=VuXEAX1Ia9sekz1cQlMWrw&s=19
ACM NanoCom 2025 Chengdu. China
Internet of Bio-Nano Things #BioCyberInterface
Healthcare 4.0 https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/cfp.php
Medical Applications of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things
Steering Committee almost entirely from the US https://nanocom.acm.org/nanocom2025/committees.php
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1962264822319329563?t=J-WpkeOwGfZN1khThMYc1g&s=19
THE FUTURE OF
COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
TREND REPORT 2023 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4490403