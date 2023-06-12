BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MZTV 1234: God's Sovereignty; Pharaoh, Moses, and the Wizard of Oz
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 06/12/2023

In God's great screenplay of life, there are protagonists and antagonists written into the script. Two of the most famous combatants in God's Word are Moses and Pharaoh. Each man played his pre-written role in one of the great dramas of the eonian times. Is there a modern-day equivalent? There are many, but consider this one: the Scarecrow and the Wicked Witch of the West, the protagonist and antagonist in one of the most beloved movies of all time: The Wizard of Oz.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/lx_APVPGm7M


https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofall.org/

https://savedignoble.com/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@acetheo6864

https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643

http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm










Keywords
newsdeathsaviorchristjesussalvationliferesurrectiongoodredeemersavedlazarusredeemedall mankind
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy