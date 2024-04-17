Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake! (4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The Son of God, Jesus Christ, did prophesy that in the last days, His followers will be persecuted, as 'martyr killings' of Christians is on the rise across the world. In the following verses, Christ says:





Matthew 5:11 - Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.

Matthew 10:22 - And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved.

Matthew 24:9 - Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake.

John 16:2 - They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.

Revelation 20:4 – […} and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.





Islamic attacks against Christians: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed. One hundred and fifty thousand perished by the Inquisition in thirty years. Within the space of thirty-eight years after the edict of Charles V against the Protestants, fifty thousand persons were hanged, beheaded, or burned alive for heresy. Eighteen thousand more perished during the administration of the Duke of Alva in five and a half years."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.And this persecution of Christians is coming full force to Europe and North America! Regardless of the situation that you find yourself as a follower of Christ, always remain faithful to Him: keep His word and His commandments (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3) and you’ll receive eternal life in His kingdom (Revelation 14:12; 22:14).





To all my brothers and sisters in the faith, stay strong in the faith of Christ and please pray for our brothers and sisters in Christ who are being persecuted and oppressed for their faith in our Saviour!





