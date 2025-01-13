1/13/25 WAR: LA Attack & Siege: NEXRAD, CCP, Deep Seek, Rennaissance, Direct Relief #Smeltgate

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v694gz1-121325-war-la-attack-and-siege-nexrad-ccp-deep-seek-rennaissance-direct-rel.html 1/13/25 LA is Under Globalist Attack: The CCP's Deep Seek Labs LA Fire AI exercise in real time, Renaissance Capital, Newsom's Marshall Plan, Nicholas Berggruen, Direct Relief UN NGO: Pre-orchestrated Globalist weather warfare assault on American soil. Please let God Wait you, Angelenos! Don't be distracted/taken-in by the Luciferian Agenda to steal your properties! This is Our Land! Prayer Wave ongoing! We Are FREE!





George Webb on Deep Seek CCP AI Fire simulation in LA: Please support his work!

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/has-the-get-the-red-out-plan-for

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/how-to-stop-wildfire-warfare-ai-consortium





WE Build Value: LA 2028 Sustainability "Bet":

https://www.webuildvalue.com/en/infrastructure/2028-olympics-los-angeles-projects.html





Dane Wiggington, Geo-Engineering Watch weighs in on LA FIRE WAREFARE: He presented all the data to Newsom!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQZIKriwUIg

PLEASE, send his documents on his Fire Warfare tab to your City Officials, Aneglenos and to your Reps, Americans!





USAID/UN Funded Direct Relief BMs:

https://europeanbusinessmagazine.com/accesswire/direct-relief-announces-appointment-of-three-directors-to-board/





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!