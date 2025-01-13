BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1/13/25 WAR: LA Attack & Siege: NEXRAD, CCP, Deep Seek, Rennaissance, Direct Relief #Smeltgate
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
145 views • 5 months ago

Go here for further links:  https://rumble.com/v694gz1-121325-war-la-attack-and-siege-nexrad-ccp-deep-seek-rennaissance-direct-rel.html 1/13/25 LA is Under Globalist Attack: The CCP's Deep Seek Labs LA Fire AI exercise in real time, Renaissance Capital, Newsom's Marshall Plan, Nicholas Berggruen, Direct Relief UN NGO: Pre-orchestrated Globalist weather warfare assault on American soil. Please let God Wait you, Angelenos! Don't be distracted/taken-in by the Luciferian Agenda to steal your properties! This is Our Land! Prayer Wave ongoing! We Are FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO! Thanks!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


CALL THE SENATE & DEMAND Confirmation Hearings for Patel, Gabbard, RFK, Voight!


George Webb on Deep Seek CCP AI Fire simulation in LA: Please support his work!

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/has-the-get-the-red-out-plan-for

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/how-to-stop-wildfire-warfare-ai-consortium


WE Build Value: LA 2028 Sustainability "Bet":

https://www.webuildvalue.com/en/infrastructure/2028-olympics-los-angeles-projects.html


Dane Wiggington, Geo-Engineering Watch weighs in on LA FIRE WAREFARE: He presented all the data to Newsom!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQZIKriwUIg

PLEASE, send his documents on his Fire Warfare tab to your City Officials, Aneglenos and to your Reps, Americans!


USAID/UN Funded Direct Relief BMs:

https://europeanbusinessmagazine.com/accesswire/direct-relief-announces-appointment-of-three-directors-to-board/


Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
