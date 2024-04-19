Israel Launches Strike On Iran-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 19 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Israel today launched a limited and highly specific air strike on the nation of Iran in such a way that caused very little damage but sent a very powerful message. That message was Israel telling Iran that your nuclear facilities are next, and if you don't think we can or will do it, try us and see what happens. In boxing, this is known as setting you up with the jab, knockout punch comes next. Remember when Joe Biden told Iran not to strike Israel, and they did? Remember when Joe Biden then told Israel not to retaliate, and they just did today? Seems that while Israel very much values US support, they don't take what Biden says seriously and neither does Iran. No one takes Joe Biden seriously, he is a symbol of American weakness at a time when America very much needs to project strength. Russia and China don't take Biden seriously, either, and that's a problem. On today's episode, we bring you the very latest end times news from the Middle East and around the world!



