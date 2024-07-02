Castle Romeo, 11 MT [1954]

I asked for more details about the "small" nuclear event in Chicago. She mentioned the Sears tower.



Water played a role in the scenario she envisioned; the device would be transported via boat. I reminded her that Chicago is on one of the Great Lakes. (For some reason, I couldn't remember which one!) She said that the boat would not be on a lake. "You know those movable bridges?" she asked. One of those bridges had something to do with the event.



"You know that picture of the farmer and his wife?" she asked. I took this as a reference to Grant Wood's American Gothic, which I once saw on loan in San Francisco. (Incidentally, the woman in the painting is actually the man's sister.) I vaguely recalled that the work's "home" is in Chicago. She felt that the painting would be destroyed by the blast, and that we would subsequently see the image reproduced ad infinitum in news accounts.



(One doesn't need ESP to foresee how the lost work would take on symbolic, even propagandistic, value.)



Since her unusual trance-like state might never occur again, I attempted to pinpoint a date for these events. She could give neither year nor month, although she insisted that the Chicago event would occur after the fall of the skyscrapers in New York City. (She did not intimate how long after; for some reason, I came under the impression that the two events would occur within fairly quick order.)



"Who is the president when the bomb goes off in Chicago?" I asked.



A long pause. Then she asked: "Is there someone named Kerry?"



I told her that there were two guys with that name in the senate, and that she was probably thinking of Bob Kerrey, who had run against Bill Clinton in the 1992 primaries. But I also told her that a new Kerrey run was damn near impossible, since Gore would surely have the nomination sewed up.



Keep in mind: This conversation took place in late July of 1999. I thought entirely in terms of the 2000 election.



I decided to try to get at the chronology from another angle. "Who's the president when the planes hit buildings in New York?"



"Bush," she said. That answer made sense. I didn't like it, but it made sense.



I asked if she foresaw a match-up between Bob Kerrey and George W. Bush in 2000. She seemed puzzled, and said no. That path of inquiry seemed exhausted, so I dropped it.



"When the bomb goes off in Chicago, do you see snow?" She didn't. It won't happen in the winter.



She said there may be still another event on the west coast -- perhaps in Los Angeles, perhaps elsewhere. This event would also involve another tall building. But she had no other details this incident, and felt less certain of this business than of the disasters in New York and Chicago.



Then she fell back asleep! And I mean fell. She plopped back down on the bed, and was unconscious within seconds.





[to be continued... end of part 3]



