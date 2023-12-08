© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official confirmation - PUTIN running for President again.
Putin’s statement that he had decided to run for a new term was not home preparation - he responded to appeals, Dmitriy Peskov noted.
Dmitry Medvedev:
Putin’s decision to run for a new term is absolutely logical and correct, his work as president should be continued