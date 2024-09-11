BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elections and Algorithms with Dr. Jerome Corsi
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
8 months ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Dr. Jerome Corsi, NY Times best selling author and internationally recognized expert in voting analysis, speaks to Eileen about how he partnered with computer genius, Andrew Pacquette, and cracked the secret coding scheme that has made national elections. To support Dr. Corsi's work and learn more about this David-and-Goliath story, go to https://godsfivestones.com/


Dr. Corsi's article can be viewed by following this link: https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/elections-and-algorithms-with-dr-jerome-corsi/


If you would like to purchase any of Dr. Corsi's book follow the links below:


https://www.amazon.com/Anti-Globalist-Manifesto-Ending-War-Humanity/dp/1648211100


https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

new york timesalgorithmselectionsauthorbest sellingeileen teschliving exponentiallydr jerome corsiandrew pacquette
