Israel War Used To Establish New Trade Routes: China & Israel Look To Expand Supply Chain Power

Trade routes could be the straw to break the camel's back in the Israel/Palestine war.
Former Trump staffer George Papadopoulos joins to detail the significance of the trade relations and routes from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel and Gaza, leading to greater tensions. Israel has a heavy hand over Gaza business, and China alongside the US want part of the power play in the region.
Will further involvement in these routes cause greater dangers to Gaza?
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network