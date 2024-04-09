BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Arce | #PANS #PANDAS Solutions 4 Families
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
52 views • 04/09/2024

OCD, Tic disorder, Seizures, "The symptoms are usually dramatic, happen “overnight and out of the blue,” and can include motor or vocal tics or both and obsessions, compulsions, or both. In addition to these symptoms, children may become moody or irritable, experience anxiety attacks, or show concerns about separating from parents or loved ones."

You maybe experiencing some of these symptoms:

"Symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), such as hyperactivity, inattention, or fidgeting

Separation anxiety (e.g., child is "clingy" and has difficulty separating from his or her caregivers; for example, the child may not want to be in a different room in the house from his or her parents)

Mood changes, such as irritability, sadness, or emotional lability (i.e., tendency to laugh or cry unexpectedly at what might seem the wrong moment)

Trouble sleeping

Nighttime bed-wetting, frequent daytime urination, or both

Changes in motor skills, such as changes in handwriting

Joint pains"

Dr. Marizelle Arce and I talk about this affliction that has had it's toll on many children. As the good doctor explains, there is no absolute test for PANS or PANDAS, so we offer an alternative to the pharma route of adding more toxins to this already overloaded system in these children.

Please share this message far and wide to help more families.


https://www.terraindoctor.com


https://www.westonaprice.org


https://x.com/drarce

Keywords
healthnutritionadhdfamilyvaccineholisticchilddoctorpanvaxsymptomsparentaddocdpandaspyschologyticstrep
