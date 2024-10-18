CANAANITE ➕ BAAL 🟰 CANNIBAL ✅ THE CANAANITES WORSHIPPED BAAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canaanite + BAAL = Canibal ✅
The Canaanites worshipped BAAL (Satan), and were known for unspeakable sexual immorality, child sacrifice, and cannibalism of children.
God explicitly told the Israelites to destroy these people. They didn’t listen, so here we are today. 👇👇👇
This is the TRUTH. Are you connecting the dots yet? 🙋♂️🙋♂️🙋♂️
