Is MRNA Causing Our Extinction? - Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
208 views • 05/12/2023


David Icke


On Gareth Icke tonight this week.
Former Pfizer exec turned whistleblower Karen Kingston is on the line from the USA to break down the contents, and consequences of the gene injectables.
Filmmaker Charlotte Fantelli joins us to talk about the social contagion of gender questioning and the explosion of transition regret among young people, including her experience of making the film ‘No turning back’.
Florence Nightingale researcher Karen Holyoak is here to break down the coronation and the symbolism that she connects to the historical nursing figure.
And as always Alice the journalist fact checks the mainstream in her weekly lie detector.
Thursday 7pm UK - Ickonic.com
If you aren’t already a subscriber to ickonic, you can head over and start a free seven day trial now.

Keywords
childrencrimechild abuseextinctiontransgenderdavid ickebioweaponcastrationpuberty blockersgareth ickemrnasterilekaren kingstonreproductive organs
