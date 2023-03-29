📣 Warning Unexploded and live German AT2 mines in the Streets of Donetsk ⚡️- Patrick Lancaster.

This was from yesterday, March 28th. Catching up.

Patrick Lancaster's warning

⚡️📣 Warning Unexploded and live German AT2 mines in the streets of Donetsk ⚡️📣

Ukraine fired GERMAN supplied AT-2 (DM1399) scatterable anti-tank mine on Kuybyshevsky district Donetsk at 29 Kremlevsky Ave. A .an born in 1946 had both legs blown off and has died. An elderly woman was also seriously wounded.

The AT2 mine is a scatterable anti-tank mine developed by Dynamit Nobel . It can be scattered from artillery rockets or from mine laying systems, and is in service with the British, German and Norwegian armed forces. AT2 mines were donated to Ukraine by Germany.