Peter Roff, Barry Hinckley & Tina Peters on State of the Nation - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Barry discusses how he spends every hour he can on spreading the word about The Re-Declaration of Independence and is hoping to help return America to its founding values. Later, we are joined by Tina Peters, after losing her Navy SEAL son, she found herself arrested in Colorado for investigating the 2020 election. She was arrested on multiple counts but shares: "What God brings you to, He'll see you through."





GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Newsweek Contributing Editor Peter Roff writes about U.S. politics in all its forms. A former columnist for U.S. News & World Report and a senior political writer for United Press International – UPI – he's a frequent guest on U.S. and international media platforms, discussing the issues of the day. In addition to Newsweek, he writes regularly for The Daily Caller.





GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Barry Hinckley is the great-grandson of Col. James Barrett.

For more information visit: https://redeclaration.org/





GUEST 3 OVERVIEW: Tina Peters is a former Mesa County, Colorado, County Clerk and Recorder, and has been covered in regional, national, and international news since 2020 relating to her views on the possibility of election fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and with respect to an instance in which subsequent access to Mesa County voting machines was given.