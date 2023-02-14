BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Globalists Race Against Time to Control Us, Canadian Bio & DNA Modification Labs w/ Kevin Annett
2 views • 02/14/2023

HURRY and get your $5 Zeolite Detox. Offer ends in 1 day (today is 2-13-23) https://grow.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-892649/


Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the latest intel out of Canada regarding the Chinese biolabs and experimentation on the local indigenous people. He shares stories from the area and also gives us ideas on how to continue to fight back and to stay strong. You can learn more about Kevin Annett and his work at https://MurderByDecree.com

See solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See more on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at https://Truth.SarahWestall.com

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
kevin annettdna modificationcanadian biolabschina canadachina native lands
