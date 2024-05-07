© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: Israel Bans Al Jazeera https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/loki-luck-3/episodes/Israel-Bans-Al-Jazzera-e2jbbff
#FreePress #Censorship #Israel #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance
I've done a brief rant & narrated these footnotes:
* Israel bans Al Jazeera: What does it mean and what happens next?
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/6/israel-bans-al-jazeera-what-does-it-mean-and-what-happens-next
* Israel's Basic Law
https://constituteproject.org/constitution/Israel_2013#s690
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* Pay Pal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3