Rogue Ways 2.25 - Jerry Marzinski!

Predators from all angles try to whittle away at our ability to existcomfortably, our bodies, our minds, and, at the worst of it, our very souls.
My guest today has years of experience working with the mentally ill,
specializing in schizophrenia and related disorders, and has gathered a
mountain of insight into the true nature of what haunts far too many of our
brothers and sisters, tearing apart their world and, in turn, all of our
worlds. Jerry Marzinski is a researcher, author, speaker, and harbinger who
asks us to look more closely at the phenomenon around us to see what it might
be that pokes and prods, hoping we will break. Keyhole Journey Web Site:
