Rogue Ways 2.25 - Jerry Marzinski!
4 views • 07/17/2023

Predators from all angles try to whittle away at our ability to existcomfortably, our bodies, our minds, and, at the worst of it, our very souls.

My guest today has years of experience working with the mentally ill,

specializing in schizophrenia and related disorders, and has gathered a

mountain of insight into the true nature of what haunts far too many of our

brothers and sisters, tearing apart their world and, in turn, all of our

worlds. Jerry Marzinski is a researcher, author, speaker, and harbinger who

asks us to look more closely at the phenomenon around us to see what it might

be that pokes and prods, hoping we will break. Keyhole Journey Web Site:

www.keyholejourney.com/paranormal-articles.html Rokfin:

<http://rokfin.com/RogueWays> Locals:

[https://rogue.locals.com](https://rogue.locals.com/) Site:

[https://www.rogueways.org](https://www.rogueways.org/) SubscribeStar:

<https://www.subscribestar.com/rogue-ways> Twitter:

<https://twitter.com/ApotropaicSoul> Donate: <http://paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn>

Music for Rogue by The UnknoWn: <https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyLarson>

Telegram: <http://t.me/RogueWays> Rogue on Odysee:

<https://odysee.com/@RogueWays:0> Rogue on Rumble:

<https://rumble.com/c/c-345755> Rogue on YouTube:

<https://www.youtube.com/c/RogueWays> Rogue on BitChute:

<https://tinyurl.com/y4cq7m6r> Rogue on DLive: <https://tinyurl.com/yyuxbv8n>

Rogue on DTube: <https://d.tube/#!/c/quorri.scharmyn> Rogue on SoundCloud:

[https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-quorri...](https://soundcloud.com/lindesy-

quorri-brwon) Spagyric Remedies and Supplements you can trust:

[https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=...](https://www.phoenixaurelius.org/?ref=lindseybrown1)

Thrive Movement:

[https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid...](https://ThriveOn.ontraport.com/t?orid=147635&opid=18)

Donate via Coinbase Wallet: @ApotropaicSpirit




Keywords
spiritualdemonsdemonicschizophreniaabnormal psychology
