American players sing the Star Spangled Banner after defeating Sweden at the U20 Junior Championship.
140 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
American players sing the Star Spangled Banner after defeating Sweden in Sweden at the U20 Junior Championship.
Keywords
american patriotsu20 junior championshipsweden v usaus anthem
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos