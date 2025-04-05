‼️⚡️ Donetsk was severely attacked by a large-scale AFU UAVs at night

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), 28 drones were neutralized and destroyed during the nighttime raid on Donetsk.

Adding:

Macron may become Europe's representative in negotiations on Ukraine.

Macron could become Europe's negotiator with Vladimir Putin. A source at the Elysee Palace said Macron was ready to take on the role "when the time is right"

— writes the Telegraph.

At the same time, the source told the newspaper that the French authorities do not yet believe that the time has come to resume their contacts with the Russian leader.

In addition, the publication writes that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not plan to hold talks with the Russian president as part of his efforts on Ukraine.