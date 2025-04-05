BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‼️⚡️Donetsk was severely attacked by a large-scale AFU UAVs at night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • 5 months ago

‼️⚡️ Donetsk was severely attacked by a large-scale AFU UAVs at night

 According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), 28 drones were neutralized and destroyed during the nighttime raid on Donetsk.

Adding: 

Macron may become Europe's representative in negotiations on Ukraine.

Macron could become Europe's negotiator with Vladimir Putin. A source at the Elysee Palace said Macron was ready to take on the role "when the time is right"

— writes the Telegraph.

At the same time, the source told the newspaper that the French authorities do not yet believe that the time has come to resume their contacts with the Russian leader.

In addition, the publication writes that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer does not plan to hold talks with the Russian president as part of his efforts on Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy