The Land of Unwalled Villages 09/20/2023
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
762 followers
192 views • 09/20/2023

God is fully going to restore Israel. Today Pastor Stan shows us in Scripture exactly how God is going to do just that! All of the world will come against Israel because they will have an abundance of oil.

00:00 - Berkey Update

03:21 - The Unwalled Villages

06:16 - Fear of Second War in Europe

10:45 - Stan’s Summery of Oil Verses

18:46 - World Government & Oil

22:41 - They shall know that I am God

23:27 - The Antichrist

26:07 - Joseph’s Kitchen

29:44 - Cornerstone Asset Metals


Keywords
antichristprophecy clubberkeystan johnsonprophecy with stanland of unwalled villagessecond war
